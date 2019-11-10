Lashana Lynch responds to backlash she'll play female 007 in 'No Time to Die'

Actor Lashana Lynch has responded to the backlash over reports that she is set to play a female Agent 007 in the new Bond film, "No Time to Die". According to reports, the "Captain Marvel" actor, will be introduced as the spy in a "pivotal" scene near the beginning of the film.

Without confirming the reports, Lynch said she was "sad" about the backlash. "It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they're not even from a mean place – they're actually from a sad place.

"It's not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life," she told The Hollywood Reporter. But Lynch said the negativity doesn't "dishearten" her.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final stint as James Bond, "No Time to Die" is slated to be released on April 3, 2020. Co-written by "Fleabag" creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)