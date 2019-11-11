International Development News
Development News Edition

'Friends' the gift of lifetime: Jennifer Aniston

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:56 IST
'Friends' the gift of lifetime: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston took home the icon award at the People's Choice Awards 2019 and the actor credited her globally-loved show "Friends" for her successful career. The actor, who received the award from her "Murder Mystery" co-star Adam Sandler, also thanked the cast of the NBC sitcom -- Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- and the audience for all the love they have showered on her.

"If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut. "'Friends' was truly — it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us... You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments," Aniston said in her acceptance speech.

Aniston and Sandler also won comedy movie of 2019 for "Murder Mystery". "Friends" is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Poland says France's Macron comments on NATO "dangerous" -FT

French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about NATO were dangerous, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview published on Sunday evening by the Financial Times. Macron told The Economist last week that NATO w...

Muslim parties to decide in AIMPLB meeting on Nov 17 on seeking review of Ayodhya verdict, says advocate Zafaryab Jilani. PTI MNL SJK RKS MNLHMB

Muslim parties to decide in AIMPLB meeting on Nov 17 on seeking review of Ayodhya verdict, says advocate Zafaryab Jilani. PTI MNL SJK RKS MNLHMB...

Death toll from Cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh touches 13: reports

At least 13 people were killed and over 20 others injured as Cyclone Bulbul wreaked havoc in Bangladesh, destroying houses, trees and displacing thousands of people, media reports said on Monday. The cyclone packed winds of up to 120 kilome...

Poly Medicure Limited net profit jumps 86.87 percent to Rs 27.02 crores in Q2 FY20

New Delhi India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q2 FY19-20 ended September 30, 2019. The Companys net profit increased by 86.87 per cent from Rs 14.86 Crores in the same quarter previous year to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019