Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn on 100th film birthday

As Ajay Devgn turned 100 films old in Bollywood, his actor wife Kajol shared a heartwarming post on her social media account celebrating his journey in the movies. Kajol took to Instagram where she posted Ajay's look from his new film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", which was a collage made out of all the 100 films he has been part of.

"30 years and 100 films old. An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From 'Phool Aur Kante' to 'Zakhm' to 'Golmaal' to 'Shivaay' and now finally 'Tanhaji'. "Through all the hard-won Fridays I've seen you go through. All characters lead back to you. Proudly wishing you a very happy 100th film birthday @ajaydevgn," she captioned the photo.

Kajol also shared a video reflecting on Ajay's cinematic journey. "In stories we find... Love, Pain, Laughter, Celebration, Realisation, Dreams and Beliefs; and the unexpected. 30 years, 100 stories and many more to tell. Celebrating the 100th movie of Ajay Devgn," read the text merged with the scenes from his various films.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also wished the actor for achieving the milestone. "Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone... from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you've come a long long way... keep riding... and all the best for Tanhaji," Shah Rukh wrote.

Directed by Om Raut, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", is produced by Devgn's ADFL and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also features Kajol and will hit the theatres on January 10.

