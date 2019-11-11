International Development News
Kevin Hart thanks family, fans while making first public appearance at People's Choice Awards after car accident

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart made his first major awards show appearance after he recovered from a fatal car accident in September.

Kevin Hart. Image Credit: ANI

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart made his first major awards show appearance after he recovered from a fatal car accident in September. The 40-year-old actor received the comedy movie star of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles (Local Time).

Hart talked about the car accident in his speech after the audience gave him a standing ovation, reported People magazine. 'Jumanji' actor said, "thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," after Robert Downey Jr. presented him the trophy.

Hart went on to add that, what he is today makes him appreciate life even more. It makes him appreciate things that matter the most - which is his family. He thanked his wife, kids, and said that they stepped up to the mark and helped him recover the major incident. He added, giving a sweet shout-out to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids: sons Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo, 2, and 14-year-old daughter Heaven. The father of three also thanked his fans for their support. He said, "I truly want to thank you guys for being there for at my difficult time."

On September 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver friend and producer Jared Black lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. Hart had to undergo emergency back surgery. (ANI)

