Short film on late Parrikar to be screened at IFFI

A seven-minute film on former defense minister and Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar will be screened at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, a senior official said on Monday. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) chairman Subhash Phal Dessai said the short film depicting the contribution of Parrikar would be screened at the inaugural ceremony of the IFFIon November 20.

"Manohar Parrikar was instrumental in getting the IFFI in Goa in 2004. Also, it was during his tenure as defense minister in 2014 that Goa got the status of permanent festival venue," he said. Parrikar died on March 17 this year due to a pancreatic ailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)