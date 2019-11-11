International Development News
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 synopsis says ‘swamp is man-made’

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 synopsis says ‘swamp is man-made’
First episode The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 also showed discovery of a mysterious silver bowl and the discoverer metal detector Gary Drayton was unable to understand the reason of its presence here. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

Finally, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is back and premiered on November 5. The viewers are highly excited to see the determined team getting back into the work of searching centuries-old treasures. They are passionate to uncover many mysteries lying under the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 1 titled The Torch is Passed had the official synopsis – Armed with new evidence suggesting a ship is buried in the swamp, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island determined to honor Dan's legacy by solving the centuries-old mystery once and for all. The team began by exploring the swamp with a belief that there is a shipwreck at the bottom of it. They discovered varied peculiar artefacts, including a sharpen wooden structure. They came to the conclusion that this could be from the 14th century. They also thought that this might be an instrument hidden by the Knight's Templar.

First episode The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 also showed discovery of a mysterious silver bowl and the discoverer metal detector Gary Drayton was unable to understand the reason of its presence here. Even the episode also paid beautiful tribute to Dan Blankenship who was 'a giant of this Oak Island quest'. He passed away peacefully from natural causes at South Shore Regional Hospital on March 17 after a long, fulfilling and adventurous life. He died at the age of 95.

The avid followers and fans are looking forward to the airing of episode 2. Here's the official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 titled 'Core Values' – After years of speculation, new scientific evidence suggests the swamp is manmade.

According to the synopsis of episode 2, the team will experience with scientific evidence (by checking soil samples) that the swamp is also manmade. But the synopsis gives no indication of treasures mentioned in the synopsis. This may be due to hiding the ship during that time that brought the treasures to the island.

On the other hand, Tony Sampson found a flat rock under the water. According to him, this could be a large-shaped platform and the structure even seems to be a man-made road made of stone. The stone will be inspected in the upcoming episode.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 titled 'Core Values' on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...

HC notice to Centre, TN on preserving glory of Mamallapuram

A Madras High Court bench has issued notices to the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments over the tourist town of Mamallapuram becoming a dirty place again, a month after it was cleaned and spruced for the summit between Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019