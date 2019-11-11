The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 synopsis says ‘swamp is man-made’

Finally, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is back and premiered on November 5. The viewers are highly excited to see the determined team getting back into the work of searching centuries-old treasures. They are passionate to uncover many mysteries lying under the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 1 titled The Torch is Passed had the official synopsis – Armed with new evidence suggesting a ship is buried in the swamp, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island determined to honor Dan's legacy by solving the centuries-old mystery once and for all. The team began by exploring the swamp with a belief that there is a shipwreck at the bottom of it. They discovered varied peculiar artefacts, including a sharpen wooden structure. They came to the conclusion that this could be from the 14th century. They also thought that this might be an instrument hidden by the Knight's Templar.

First episode The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 also showed discovery of a mysterious silver bowl and the discoverer metal detector Gary Drayton was unable to understand the reason of its presence here. Even the episode also paid beautiful tribute to Dan Blankenship who was 'a giant of this Oak Island quest'. He passed away peacefully from natural causes at South Shore Regional Hospital on March 17 after a long, fulfilling and adventurous life. He died at the age of 95.

The avid followers and fans are looking forward to the airing of episode 2. Here's the official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 titled 'Core Values' – After years of speculation, new scientific evidence suggests the swamp is manmade.

According to the synopsis of episode 2, the team will experience with scientific evidence (by checking soil samples) that the swamp is also manmade. But the synopsis gives no indication of treasures mentioned in the synopsis. This may be due to hiding the ship during that time that brought the treasures to the island.

On the other hand, Tony Sampson found a flat rock under the water. According to him, this could be a large-shaped platform and the structure even seems to be a man-made road made of stone. The stone will be inspected in the upcoming episode.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 2 titled 'Core Values' on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.