Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson failed in audition, Season 7 is confirmed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is already in the works and the production is set to bring in new actors. Before getting into what we can see in the upcoming season, we must notify you that Eleanor Tomlinson was turned down after her audition. Read the texts to know more in details.

Eleanor Tomlinson wanted to play a role in Peaky Blinders. While fans are severely waiting for Season 6, new updates have surfaced that the Poldark actress explained how her audition for the crime drama television series ended in a bloody disaster.

According to Express, Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays the lead role Demelza Poldark in the popular series Poldark, had a hope to get a role in Peaky Blinders in a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show. But the Poldark actress clearly revealed that she ended up bleeding all over the casting team before leaving.

"I auditioned for Peaky Blinders when it was first starting, but they said, 'You need to be able to do a Birmingham accent'," she explained. "I tried and they said, 'You just can't do it can you love?' I was like, "Oh, okay!'"

"As I was leaving, I put my hand out to say goodbye, and then I had an enormous nose bleed all over my hand," she admitted, "and all over their hand." The beautiful actress said that she knew she was unable to impress the casting agents for not being able to master the Birmingham accent.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the returning of Alfie Solomons although the viewers thought he was killed the finale of Season 4. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in Season 5.

On the other hand, Express noted that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

As far as new cast is concerned, Snoop Dogg is highly expected in Peaky Blinders Season 6. During the premiere of Season 5, the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons, according to Deadline. In other words, Peaky Blinders Season 7 is also virtually confirmed.

"I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War. Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars. That will involve season 6 and season 7. I'm pretty close to completing season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that, and then I will embark on season 7. And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," Knight said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 does not have an official airing date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the television series.