International Development News
Development News Edition

Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai; has shopping, eating and Bollywood on mind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:15 IST
Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai; has shopping, eating and Bollywood on mind
Image Credit: ANI

Pop Star Katy Perry arrived in the city for her performance this weekend and says she's excited to indulge in "all things Indian", including discovering shopping streets and partying with Bollywood celebrities. The 'Roar' hitmaker will perform at the DY Patil Stadium on November 16 as part of the OnePlus Music Festival.

"I'm excited to watch some of the other people performing. I'm totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. I am not the girl who stays indoors and orders room service. I go out, seek the world, I love people, culture, traditions. You're going to catch me on these streets," Perry told reporters. She was speaking at a special press conference here, where she was joined by actor Jacqueline Fernandez who will play the host at the festival.

When asked if she is keen to collaborate with local artists, Perry said, "That's what the research and development this week is going to be about. I am going to a fun party, going to meet some Bollywood people and hearing some incredible bands. It's been a long time since I've been here." This is not her first visit to the country. The "Firework" hitmaker performed at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in 2012 in Chennai.

Perry said back then she was just "in and out" and didn't get to discover India, so this time it's all about "immersing and educating myself". "I am excited to meet anyone interesting, who has a great perspective, care, kindness, and empathy for the world and wants to do compassionate artistic things. That's the kind of people I want to hang out with. I'm sure Jacqueline is definitely going to take me shopping, eating," she added.

The singer said every seven years, every cell in the body rejuvenates, making one a whole different person, "so I'm a whole different human, here in Mumbai, India." "I've always wanted to come to Mumbai. I went to a couple of places seven years ago, did a cricket match, had some fun in Rajasthan at one point in my life. But I've always looked at Mumbai as a destination I really want to be at.

"I have heard it's the most fun and it's where arts, culture, and entertainment (come together), and Bollywood. I'm excited to indulge in all things Indian," she added. At the festival, international pop star Dua Lipa will also be performing and Perry, 35, said she's excited about that as well.

"I've created a little bit of a special show. I am not touring right now and doing very few shows but I decided that this show was one of the most important shows of the year because of just the fact that I always wanted to go to Mumbai. I hear my Indian fans so passionately on social media. So this one checks all the boxes... "It is difficult sometimes to bring a big production over here. That's why most people don't add places on their tours because the production is hard to bring, you've to change everything. I really wanted to come back to India, and I knew I was going to be in good hands with One Plus," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown

Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FCs co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley. Sandeep Chattoo, who co-owns the cl...

Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild

Hanoi, Nov 12 AP A tiny deer-like species not seen by scientists for nearly 30 years has been photographed in a forest in southern Vietnam. Conservationists say images of the silver-backed chevrotain, commonly called the Vietnamese mouse de...

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM

The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the worlds five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for 'arbitrary' allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for arbitrary allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019