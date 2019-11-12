International Development News
Hailey Bieber condoles aunt Hilaria Baldwin after her second miscarriage

Hailey Bieber is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin who suffered from a second miscarriage in seven months.

Hailey Baldwin. Image Credit: ANI

Hailey Bieber is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin who suffered from a second miscarriage in seven months. The 22-year-old model commented on her aunt's Instagram, extending her condolences to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin over the loss of their baby.

"I'm so sorry. Love you guys [?]," the model wrote to Hilaria. The mother of four, Hilaria, who announced her latest pregnancy in September, shared the devastating news on Instagram shortly after attending her 20-week scan with her doctors, reported People magazine.

In the post, she admitted that she was not expecting the sad outcome when she headed to her appointment earlier in the day, especially after recently suffering a miscarriage in April. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," she wrote alongside a video of herself with her daughter Carmen, 6.

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies -- and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too," she continued in the caption, referencing her husband and their three other children, sons Romeo Alejandro David, 17 months, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4. "I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time," she went on. "I'm really devastated right now ... I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say ... I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask [?]"

Hilaria also opened up about the tragedy on her Instagram Stories and hinted at the dilation and curettage procedure she'll be undergoing tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

