Here's what Selena Gomez say about her battle with Lupus

Singer Selena Gomez who has weathered several storms in her life, opened up about the hardest times and how she dealt with them. Not only has the 27-year-old struggled with issues regarding her health, but those problems gradually began to affect her mental health as well. She opened up about her side of the story in a new interview with Giving Back Generation, that suffering from Lupus has a direct impact on her weight, which isn't particularly easy since she lives such a public lifestyle, reported E-Online.

According to Gomez, having Lupus, high blood pressure and taking medications have contributed to frequent fluctuations in her weight for various reasons. "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explained. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit." She added that this contributed to her decision to leave social media for a short period of time.

She further explained, "I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say." (ANI)

