Entertainment News Roundup: Disney+ launch marred by glitches as demand overwhelms; In streaming wars, Disney reaches beyond kids and families

British rocker Doherty handed three-month suspended prison in Paris

British indie rocker Pete Doherty pleaded guilty to charges of affray in Paris on Tuesday and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence and 5,000 euro ($5,500) fine, his lawyer said. The 40-year-old Libertines frontman, whose band is gearing up for a European tour, was also given a two-year probation period, lawyer Arash Derambarsh added.

Disneyland 'Tiki' birds among vast theme park auction

A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction more than 1,500 rare items from Disneyland and Walt Disney+ World, dating back to the theme park's founding in the 1950s. Mike Van Eaton, co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries, said on Monday that the auction traces the history of the famed park, featuring items such as the original 1953 prospectus that Walt Disney+ used to pitch to financiers ahead of the park's 1955 opening in southern California, an original map of Disneyland, and other signage.

Disney+ launch marred by glitches as demand overwhelms

Walt Disney+ Co said demand for its much-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, was well above its expectations in a launch on Tuesday marred by complaints from users about glitches and connection problems. Disney+ is relying on its extensive library of movies and TV shows as well as a new slate of content to take on market leader Netflix Inc and Apple TV+, Apple Inc's newly launched streaming service.

K-pop top awards show skips Hong Kong due to protests: source

An annual K-pop festival is not happening in Hong Kong this year due to months-long political unrest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Hong Kong has hosted the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) since 2012, where top K-pop artists including global phenomenon boyband BTS performed for years. In previous years, tens of thousands of K-pop fans packed stadiums in Hong Kong for the awards.

Disney takes 'Star Wars' to streaming with 'Mandalorian'

The next adventure in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise, arriving Tuesday on Walt Disney+ Co's new streaming service, takes place on a lawless planet at the outer reaches of the galaxy. "The Mandalorian," an eight-episode live-action series, stars "Game of Thrones" actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter. It will be available on Disney+, a new $7-per-month online subscription meant to compete with Netflix Inc.

Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

A rare portrait of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be sold by British auction house Christie's on Nov. 27 in Paris at an estimated price of between 800,000 euros and 1.2 million euros ($882,000-$1.32 million). The artwork, one of four portraits painted during the composer's lifetime and still part of a private collection, was painted in 1770. It has been attributed to Italian painter Giambettino Cignaroli.

In streaming wars, Disney+ reaches beyond kids and families

During commercial breaks in a broadcast of World Wrestling Entertainment's WWE SmackDown, fans were shown ads for Walt Disney+ Co's new streaming service, Disney+. So were "Monday Night Football" viewers and video gamers watching Twitch. "Try to keep up," said Captain Marvel in one ad after a series of fast-paced clips from "Star Wars," "The Simpsons," "The Avengers" and other Disney-owned hits from outside of its deep catalogue of children's classics.

'Shadow of history': As Peronism returns, Argentine play explores its darker roots

Gonzalo Demaría is fascinated by the "ghosts" of Argentina's past, in particular the roots of Peronism, the most influential political movement dating back to Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron that is now set for a return to power. The Argentine playwright, whose satirical play "Happyland" is showing in Buenos Aires, takes a new angle - looking at Isabel Perón, less feted than "Evita," but who became the first female president of Argentina when Juan Peron died in 1974.

Caustic Gervais returns as Golden Globes host for 'very last time'

After vowing not to front another Golden Globe Awards ceremony and once being told he would never be asked back, caustic British comedian Ricky Gervais will return to host the annual showbiz spectacular for a record 5th time in January. Gervais, 58, has sharply divided opinion as host, taking direct aim at the Hollywood A-listers in the audience while helping to keep TV viewing figures highs.

