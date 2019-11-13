International Development News
Development News Edition

John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 07:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 07:00 IST
John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title. Legend, 40, is married to model Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," the entertainer told People magazine. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

British actor Idris Elba took the title last year. Other actors and singers who have been given the title by the magazine's editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney and Channing Tatum. Legend, currently a coach on U.S. television talent series "The Voice," won the first of 10 Grammys for his 2004 debut album "Get Lifted" and its hit ballad "Ordinary People."

He took home an Oscar for the song "Glory" for the movie "Selma," a Tony for co-producing the Broadway play "Jitney" and an Emmy for producing the 2018 television adaptation of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in which he played Jesus. Legend appears on the front cover of the People magazine issue appearing on newsstands on Friday. https://people.com/sexiestmanalive2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Kiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat

The New Zealand dollar soared 1 on Wednesday after the countrys central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, while most other currencies trod water. Its flying. Massive surprise, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at ...

Golf-Reed won't dial down the passion at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reeds fiery, competitive spirit has ruffled feathers in the past but the golfer nicknamed Captain America says he has no plans to dial down the intensity when he tees off for the United States at next months Presidents Cup.The last ...

'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could Friends be getting back together, if only for a one night stand The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six Friends actors an...

Visa applications issue for culturally arranged marriages fixed

The Government has fixed an issue affecting how Immigration New Zealand has processed visa applications for culturally arranged marriages, which will now see a consistent process applied which ensures people with legitimate arranged marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019