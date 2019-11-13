International Development News
Development News Edition

Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 10:04 IST
Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'
Kriti Sanon (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'! The film being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with NGE Movies, will see the two romancing yet again after their last release 'Housefull 4'.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson welcomed the actor writing, "We're extremely happy and elated to announce the charming Kriti Sanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!" While Kriti is the latest entry, Akshay's first look from the feature was already out in late July in which he was seen donning a black lungi with a golden border. Moreover, adding to his tough look, the actor put on think chunk of gold chains with a nunchak in his hand and forehead smeared with vibhuti and red tilak.

The film is set to lock horns with Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. With this, Kriti has added another to her long list of projects including the upcoming release 'Panipat' and 'Mimi', shooting for which commenced recently.

The 'Heropanti' actor has had a year marked with releases with three of her films hitting big screens this year - 'Luka Chuppi', 'Arjun Patiala' and 'Housefull 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russell Crowe's property scorched by Australian bushfires

Bushfires raging across Australias east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday. The 55-year-old posted a video and pictures on his Twitter feed of a hel...

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after imposition of President's rule

A day after Presidents Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party NCP is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state. The meeting is being attended by party chief Sharad...

Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad due to hamstring injury

Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old had joined Englands squad still nursing the injury which saw him miss Evertons mat...

Young’s 42 points carry Hawks past Nuggets

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists, Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-121 on Tuesday night. The Hawks Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019