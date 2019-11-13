International Development News
Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon split – Is Ian Somerhalder’s ex avoiding the filmmaker?

After dating less than a year, Nina Dobrev and her filmmaker boyfriend Grant Mellon have called it quit. Image Credit: Facebook / Delena Forever

Romance is dead between Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon. They have reportedly split after around a year-long relationship.

Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon were seen walking the streets of Paris in late September. She was spotted smooching him at a beach. The 30-year-old Vampire Diaries actress showered her PDA-filled romance with him while hitting the beach. The beautiful couple recently escaped to Hawaii for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Maui wedding.

After dating less than a year, Nina Dobrev and her filmmaker boyfriend Grant Mellon have called it quit. This is the latest breakup story in Hollywood after several other celebrity couples did similar thing in 2019. However, the reason behind their breakup is still unknown.

According to some sources, Ian Somerhalder's former love Nina Dobrev has been avoiding Grant Mellon at many events recently, which is clear indication that they have called it quit. On the other hand, she seems to be doing fine, and none of their friends have seen or talked to Mellon.

"Nina is always so busy with different projects, it's hard for her," said the source.

Nina Dobrev was asked about her ongoing friendship with her ex beau, Ian Somerhalder, who later got married to Nikki Reed. "I don't think that's weird at all, I think that's great. Why can't everyone be friends? I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that," she said.

Recently, Nina was hospitalized after reportedly having an allergic reaction. A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing her friend Julianne Hough's video on Instagram. The actress shared photos of herself lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, including close-ups of her swollen eyelids.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

