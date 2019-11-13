Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon split – Is Ian Somerhalder’s ex avoiding the filmmaker?

Romance is dead between Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon. They have reportedly split after around a year-long relationship.

Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon were seen walking the streets of Paris in late September. She was spotted smooching him at a beach. The 30-year-old Vampire Diaries actress showered her PDA-filled romance with him while hitting the beach. The beautiful couple recently escaped to Hawaii for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Maui wedding.

After dating less than a year, Nina Dobrev and her filmmaker boyfriend Grant Mellon have called it quit. This is the latest breakup story in Hollywood after several other celebrity couples did similar thing in 2019. However, the reason behind their breakup is still unknown.

According to some sources, Ian Somerhalder's former love Nina Dobrev has been avoiding Grant Mellon at many events recently, which is clear indication that they have called it quit. On the other hand, she seems to be doing fine, and none of their friends have seen or talked to Mellon.

"Nina is always so busy with different projects, it's hard for her," said the source.

Nina Dobrev was asked about her ongoing friendship with her ex beau, Ian Somerhalder, who later got married to Nikki Reed. "I don't think that's weird at all, I think that's great. Why can't everyone be friends? I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that," she said.

Recently, Nina was hospitalized after reportedly having an allergic reaction. A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing her friend Julianne Hough's video on Instagram. The actress shared photos of herself lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, including close-ups of her swollen eyelids.