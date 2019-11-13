International Development News
Development News Edition

Feel immense pressure, responsibility: Vartika on representing India at Miss Universe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:12 IST
Feel immense pressure, responsibility: Vartika on representing India at Miss Universe

Lucknow-based Vartika Singh is gearing up to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant and says she is aware of the country's expectations to bring back the crown. Vartika was recently titled Miss Diva Universe 2019 and with barely no days left for the contest, the 26-year-old is "filled with emotions" going in for the pageant.

"There's an immense amount of pressure and a lot of responsibility. The fact that India hasn't won in 19 years, it's adding to the responsibility and the pressure but I work better under pressure. If there's pressure that 'I have to do it', I give my best," Vartika told PTI. India won its Miss Universe crown in 2000, with actor Lara Dutta as the last winner from the country.

Vartika said she is swamped with advice from all quarters on how to navigate her pageantry. "My social media, my messages are just full of advice by well wishers. It makes me happy that people are concerned about my performance. They give feedback and share their perception which helps a lot."

She was speaking at the new edition of LIVA Miss Diva 2020. Vartika said her journey has been "amazing".

"It has contributed to the kind of person I am today... I'm aware all eyes are going to be on me. But nobody's perfect. What you can do is work with everyone around you and make sure you believe in what you do," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC decision on tribunals warning to govts on abusing money bill route: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court decision on government diluting appointments to different tribunals will have far-reaching consequences on any future attempts by this dispensation to abuse the money bill route and sought a ...

Innovative Term Product From ICICI Prudential Life Offers Life Cover to Individuals With Health Conditions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Precious Life, the industrys first term plan specifically designed for customers who find it difficult to get access to life cover due to existing health conditions.Term insurance plan...

Devidhan Tudu joins JMM after resigning from BJP

Two days after he had resigned from the BJP, Devidhan Tudu on Wednesday joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM. Tudu had resigned from the post of saffron partys Pakur district president and primary membership on Monday, alleging that he wa...

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

HIGHLIGHTCM asked SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim feeHe urged Imran, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the problem.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019