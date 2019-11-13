International Development News
Kristen Stewart recalls Identity 'struggle' at 'Charlie's Angels' Los Angeles premiere

Actor Kristen Stewart has looked back at her journey in Hollywood amid identity struggle while attending the premiere of her upcoming film 'Charlie's Angels' in Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kristen Stewart has looked back at her journey in Hollywood amid identity struggle while attending the premiere of her upcoming film 'Charlie's Angels' in Los Angeles. On Monday night, the 29-year-old 'Twilight' fame star spoke out about being unapologetically herself. In an interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester, Stewart reflected on her journey in the spotlight and her "struggle" to come to terms with her identity.

"I think I'm so lucky to live in this particular time of history," Stewart said. "I just think ... if you were to look at kids right now, even just five years, seven to 10 years younger than me, they would find my sort of struggle to come to terms with like identity and communication kind of silly." "And I feed off them, even though I think that I might've had something to do with feeding that, a little bit, because it was like ... not the hardest thing to get to know myself it was just ... it takes a few years to actually articulate who you are," she continued.

"And now that I'm living in a time where that's fully allowed, in a way that is expressed and honest ... that wasn't that way five to seven years ago," she added. When asked about what makes her feel "strong," from within to which the 29-year-old said that telling the right story that "defines" her is something, which makes her strong.

"And that I align with the people that I love and that I want to support," she continued. "To be specific, who knows, but I'm very happy right now in feeling not bored and stimulated and progressive and in the place that I need to be to tell the stories that feel true to me."

"And that's rad," Stewart concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

