Camila Cabello appears on Times cover reveals tour,album release date

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning (Local Time) when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album 'Romance' along with that she announced her 'The Romance tour' dates and appeared on the cover of Time magazine's list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning (Local Time) when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album 'Romance' along with that she announced her 'The Romance tour' dates and appeared on the cover of Time magazine's list of the next 100 most influential people in the world. The 22-year-old singer, is one of the six stars cover stars, which also features Latin music star Alejandro Sanz, who wrote the following about her: Camila Cabello is a pure and magnetic artist", reported Variety.

Sanz goes on to add, "In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist's message, Camilia has, managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music. While talking about the impact of her songs from 'Havana' and 'Senorita' to 'Shameless' and 'Liar' has opened the door so that the world can see and hear the massive potential of the Latin music community. The privilege of being her friend is an inspiring gift."

Cabello has already released a series of songs from the album, including her smash hit with Shawn Mendes 'Senorita', 'Shameless,' 'Liar,' 'Cry For Me,' and 'Easy.' She also announced dates for the North American Leg of the 'Romance Tour' which is and will kick off on July 29, 2020, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour marks Camila's first ever headlining arena tour. Every ticket purchased to 'The Romance' Tour will come with the album. 'The Romance tour' will be started from Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia and will end on Seotember 26,2020 in Miami. (ANI)

