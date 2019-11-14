International Development News
Mumbai: Katy Perry wishes Prince Charles on 71st birthday

Pop singer Katy Perry, who is currently spending time in India for an upcoming music festival, penned a sweet birthday note for Prince Charles after meeting him on Thursday in Mumbai.

Katy Perry and Prince Charles (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop singer Katy Perry, who is currently spending time in India for an upcoming music festival, penned a sweet birthday note for Prince Charles after meeting him on Thursday in Mumbai. The Prince of Wales who turned 71 today is on a three-day trip to India. He met the 35-year-old singer in an event, organised to discuss the "solutions to making India a more wonderful place".

The singer shared a snap on her Instagram with the UK's Prince Charles wherein the two can be seen all smiles. Clad in a floral light blue dress, Perry wrote, "Happiest 71st His Royal Highness Prince Charles! It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organisation @thebritishasiantrust."

The 'Roar' singer who has returned to India after a long gap of seven years also expressed gratitude on making her a part of the discussion involving sustainability and climate change. "I am so glad some of the focus is on sustainability and solutions to protecting the environment. Thank you to @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla for inviting me to the conversation last night," she added.

The singer has vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her former husband Russell Brand. During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage. However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.

Whereas the Prince visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Indian Meteorological Department in Delhi on Wednesday. He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counseling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

