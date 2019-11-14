International Development News
Development News Edition

'Dream Girl' to be released in Hong Kong on Dec 5

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is set to be released in Hong Kong on December 5.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:32 IST
'Dream Girl' to be released in Hong Kong on Dec 5
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is set to be released in Hong Kong on December 5. Taking to Twitter, film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the poster and wrote that the movie is all set for Hong Kong. "Dream Girl to release in Hong Kong by Zee Studios International on 5 Dec 2019."

'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann's highest-grossing film. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

On the professional front, Ayushmann who was last seen in movie Bala, alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has Successfully Completed 10% Revamping of the 100 Government Schools Adopted to Provide Quality Education

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust BTCT, a sister concern of Building Blocks Group has successfully completed 10 of its first phase off the 100 government schools adopted to provide quality education to stu...

Union Minister unveils slew of initiatives at Chennai Port

Union Minister unveils slew of initiatives at Chennai Port Chennai, Nov 14 PTI Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday unveiled a slew of initiatives at the Chennai Port Trust here. The Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and F...

Air quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR; children write to PM about pollution

Air quality in the nation capital remained in the severe category on Thursday as the Delhi-NCR region continued to be shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog. Schools in the Delhi-NCR region remained closed as per the direction of the autho...

Number of Indians buying properties in London rises 11 pc during 2018-19: Report

The number of Indians buying properties in London has increased 11 per cent during the year 2018-19 ended June because of discounted prices, according to a report by property consultant Knight Frank. London property market continues to rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019