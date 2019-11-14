'Dream Girl' to be released in Hong Kong on Dec 5

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is set to be released in Hong Kong on December 5. Taking to Twitter, film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the poster and wrote that the movie is all set for Hong Kong. "Dream Girl to release in Hong Kong by Zee Studios International on 5 Dec 2019."

'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann's highest-grossing film. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

On the professional front, Ayushmann who was last seen in movie Bala, alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. (ANI)

