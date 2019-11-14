International Development News
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes get tattoos together

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got inked. The couple, who are in a relationship, were recently spotted heading over to West Hollywood to get some tattoos.

According to Billboard, the "Senorita" hitmakers went for different body art. Tattoo artiste Kane Navasard shared Mendes' new tat on his Instagram page, a small letter "A" behind his ear, a tribute to his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah.

"Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes," Navasard captioned the photo. It was Cabello's first time getting a tattoo.

She opted for the phrase, "It's a mystery," on her small pinky finger, in a reference to the 1998 version of "Shakespeare in Love" , starring Gwyneth Paltrow. "Welcome to the club @camilacabello," wrote Navasard on his Instagram Story.

