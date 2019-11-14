International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Italian tenor Bocelli joins Saudis and UNESCO to help children affected by war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:40 IST
CORRECTED-Italian tenor Bocelli joins Saudis and UNESCO to help children affected by war

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli launched his "Voices of the World" musical education programme at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris on Wednesday to help children affected by armed conflicts.

The multi-year programme will expand on the renowned blind tenor's 2016 "Voices of Haiti" project that provided musical therapy and training, lessons, rehearsals, play time and meals to 12,000 children in one of the world's poorest countries. "Voices of the World" will be funded by Saudi Arabia.

"Music is a universal language that can influence the human soul in a positive way," Bocelli, 61, told Reuters in Paris where he also signed an agreement with UNESCO to set up similar music education programmes in Mali and other countries. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation's new "Voices of the World" programme will kick off in 2020 focusing on regions including Syria, Iraq and the Palestinian territories.

"Through creation of regional choruses and other educational activities, ABF seeks to empower participants and their communities through the tool of music by reinforcing skills, stimulating creativity, fostering collaboration and offering more opportunities to succeed in life," a foundation statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NDA govt has established peaceful biz climate: MoS Home

The NDA government at the Centre has worked on establishing a peaceful business climate in the country and taken several steps for internal security, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Speaking at the Federat...

Titan unveils watches depicting TN's cultural heritage

Titan Company Ltd, a joint venture between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the diversified conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday launched special edition watches that depict the states rich cultural heritage. The watches eq...

UPDATE 1-China will further prioritise stabilizing growth - premier Li

Chinas Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.Chinas factory output growth and other key indicators slowed significan...

Dr. Batra's - Protect Children With the Gift of Homeopathy

Over one million children use homeopathy in the U.S alone1. In India, over 10 crore people are treated with homeopathy of which most are women and children. As a matter of fact, it is the recommended form of treatment for infantile colic, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019