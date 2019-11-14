Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months. The 67-year-old producer is set to go on trial on January 6 next year in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan. According to a court filing, the jury pool will be told to expect the trial to last until the first week of March, reported Variety.

Weinstein faces five charges of rape and sexual assault arising from two incidents in 2006 and 2013. Apart from these, he is also facing a dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)