NBC renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' for season 8

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has been renewed by NBC for an eighth season. The seventh season of the acclaimed cop-comedy is set to premiere on February 6, 2020, reported Variety.

The series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are attached as executive producers.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

