Hope diversity and inclusion are not just fads in Hollywood: Lupita Nyong'o

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:41 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:41 IST
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o says movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp have led to a more equitable representation in Hollywood but this should not be a fad. The actor, who was joined by Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Awkwafina and Renee Zellweger in The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actress Roundtable, also praised other black women whose struggle paved the way for her to have a better career.

"This Me Too, this Time's Up — is about allowing for more equitable representation. I am benefiting from the efforts of a lot of other women who have come before me, other black women who have come before me, who have had it a lot rougher than I have. I'm aware of that," she said. "It's a time when directors like Steve McQueen and Jordan Peele are being given chances to make work and so they are able to then, in Jordan's case, write with someone like me in mind for their next film," Nyong'o said while talking about two of her biggest films -- "12 Years a Slave" and "Us".

The actor said the movements had made working with women "cool" but the real challenge is to making it a norm in Hollywood. "This is a time where there's a concerted effort to consider diversity and inclusion. What I really want is for it to not be a fad, not be a trend. Right now, it's really dope and cool and on trend to work with women and underrepresented groups, but I think the moment of maturity in the industry is when it is just the norm," she said.

Nyong'o won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in "12 Years a Slave".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

