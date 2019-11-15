Jonathan Rhys Meyers to attend opening ceremony of IFFI50

'Bend It Like Beckham' star Jonathan Rhys Meyers is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India's (IFFI) golden jubilee event. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the star on Instagram, captioning " International star Jonathan Rhys Meyers known for his roles in 'Bend It Like Beckham ' and 'Men In Black 3' to attend the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of IFFI.

Tarun Adarsh also informed that Wagner Moura, Brazilian journalist and filmmaker, is in talks to attend the event, to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has informed that a short film at the 50th IFFI will be dedicated to late Manohar Parrikar.

200 foreign films will be screened during the festival. In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will be honoured at the festival with the 'Life Time Achievement Award'.

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema at the festival. (ANI)

