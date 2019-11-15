People News Roundup: Jay-Z, Iconix settle lawsuits; Usain Bolt's e-scooter in Japan and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jay-Z, Iconix settle lawsuits over licensing, alleged fraud

Jay-Z and Iconix Brand Group Inc have settled a series of legal disputes arising from transactions between the rapper and the clothing licensing company dating back to 2007. In a Wednesday regulatory filing, Iconix said it agreed to sell some intellectual property assets to Jay-Z's Roc Nation LLC and membership interests in his Marcy Media Holdings LLC affiliate, in exchange for $15 million.

Taylor Swift 'not allowed' to perform at awards amid music row

American pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has told fans that her upcoming performance at a music awards ceremony is in doubt after two record executives said she could not perform her songs on television. The 29-year-old appeared to her 85 million followers on Twitter to express their support for her in an ongoing row over the ownership of her songs and accused the executives of exercising "tyrannical control" over her music.

Usain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is bringing his electric scooters to Japan, hopeful that his celebrity status will help persuade regulators that the environmental benefits are important enough to relax some of the curbs on their use. Under current laws, scooters can only be driven on roads, they need to carry license plates, and riders require a motorcycle license.

Robert De Niro to get lifetime achievement award from actor union

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is to get the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) lifetime achievement award. De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the SAG-AFTRA labor union said on Tuesday.

