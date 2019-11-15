International Development News
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Jay-Z, Iconix settle lawsuits; Usain Bolt's e-scooter in Japan and more

People News Roundup: Jay-Z, Iconix settle lawsuits; Usain Bolt's e-scooter in Japan and more
Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jay-Z, Iconix settle lawsuits over licensing, alleged fraud

Jay-Z and Iconix Brand Group Inc have settled a series of legal disputes arising from transactions between the rapper and the clothing licensing company dating back to 2007. In a Wednesday regulatory filing, Iconix said it agreed to sell some intellectual property assets to Jay-Z's Roc Nation LLC and membership interests in his Marcy Media Holdings LLC affiliate, in exchange for $15 million.

Taylor Swift 'not allowed' to perform at awards amid music row

American pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has told fans that her upcoming performance at a music awards ceremony is in doubt after two record executives said she could not perform her songs on television. The 29-year-old appeared to her 85 million followers on Twitter to express their support for her in an ongoing row over the ownership of her songs and accused the executives of exercising "tyrannical control" over her music.

Usain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is bringing his electric scooters to Japan, hopeful that his celebrity status will help persuade regulators that the environmental benefits are important enough to relax some of the curbs on their use. Under current laws, scooters can only be driven on roads, they need to carry license plates, and riders require a motorcycle license.

Robert De Niro to get lifetime achievement award from actor union

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is to get the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) lifetime achievement award. De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the SAG-AFTRA labor union said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Britain to call regional elections in Northern Ireland if deadlock continues

The British government will call a regional election in Northern Ireland if Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists fail to reach agreement to restore a power-sharing government by mid-January, a British minister said on Friday.The Bri...

I need to respect game when I am batting well, says Mayank

The slump in form that he endured early in his career has taught Mayank Agarwal to make hay while the sun shines and he did exactly that against Bangladesh, smashing a career-best 243 on the second day of the first Test here on Friday. For ...

UPDATE 1-Impeachment hearing opens with ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded bad news by President Donald Trump before he fired h...

Golf-Lombard sparkles to grab second-round lead at Nedbank Challenge

South African Zander Lombard overcame a poor start to surge into a two-shot lead after the second round of the European Tours Nedbank Golf Challenge, sinking six birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 at the Gary Player Country Club on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019