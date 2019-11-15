International Development News
Development News Edition

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:33 IST
2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Here's the list of Complete List of Winners
Latin Grammy Awards 2019. Image Credit: ANI

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet. In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes.

Some of the biggest names in the Latin music community gathered at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated nights in Latin music, reported E!Online. Ricky Martin hosted the show in a showstopping marbled suit jacket.

In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes. But enough about the show, to see who took home the prized gramophone, check out the full list below!

-Record of the Year "Mi Persona Favorita" -- Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

-Song of the Year "Calma" -- Pedro Capo, Gabriel Edgar Gonzalez Perez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capo)

-Best Pop Song "Mi Persona Favorita" -- Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

-Best Urban/Fusion Performance "Calma (Remix)" -- Pedro Capo & Farruko

-Best Urban Music Album X 100Pre -- Bad Bunny

-Best Urban Song "Con Altura" -- J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalia, songwriters (Rosalia & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

-Best Alternative Music Album Norma -- Mon Laferte

-Best Traditional Tropical Album Andres Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) -- Andres Cepeda

-Best Singer-Songwriter Album Contra El Viento -- Kany Garcia

-Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album Ahora -- Christian Nodal

-Best Norteno Album Percepcion -- Intocable

-Best Long Form Music Video "Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" -- Alejandro Sanz

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gang violence hits Mexican leader's ratings, U.S. warns of 'parallel government'

Support for Mexicos president has fallen some ten percentage points during a surge in gang-related violence, a poll showed on Friday, just as the U.S. ambassador voiced concern about parallel government by cartels in parts of the country. T...

UPDATE 1-Amid protests, Chile moves towards dumping Pinochet-era constitution

Chilean lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum next April on replacing the countrys unpopular Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who say the countrys decades-old social model has created deep inequality. The...

Scientists reveal white noise improves hearing

Cochlear implants could be stimulated with an effect similar to white noise in order to improve hearing of their users, according to a new study. With a background of continuous white noise, hearing pure sounds becomes even more precise, re...

Taliban say prisoner swap promised by Kabul fails to happen

A Taliban spokesman says three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019