Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Actor Kate Beckinsale has set the record straight on reports that she and Jamie Foxx are dating. Beckinsale took to Instagram to shut down the rumours, which started after the duo attended the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on Thursday night.

"(Last) night at #hfpa party with Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, Jamie Foxx and Jonathan Voluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of herself posing with the men. "Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem," she added.

Most recently, Beckinsale was romantically linked to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

