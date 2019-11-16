5 movies in which Jason Statham shows his volcanic fighting skills

Jason Statham, the man who is globally acclaimed for his action-thriller roles, was last seen playing the role of Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw released in July 2019. The 52-year-old English actor will be again be seen Cash Truck, the action thriller movie based on the 2004 French film Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief. However, the release date and Jason Statham's character identity are yet to be revealed. However, here we will have a look at some of his films to recall his volcanic fighting skills and the antagonists' nefarious conspiracies.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Jason Statham played the role of Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Shaw was a mercenary formerly with British Special Forces and MI6 and Hattie's brother, who remains at odds with, but joins forces with Hobbs in order to help the former's sister, Hattie. In a review released by Variety, it was said that fan favourites Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson milk the friction between their characters while teaming up to save the world in this gratuitously over-the-top spinoff.

Blitz

The 2011 movie Blitz is a British action thriller movie directed by Elliott Lester. Apart from Jason Statham, David Morrissey, Aidan Gillen and Paddy Considine played vital roles. He played the role of Tom Brant, a gruff detective sergeant who has a history of violent incidents. He was introduced decking a street gang with a hurling stick. As a techy detective, he has dangerous investigative styles in association with Porter Nash (played by Paddy Considine).

The Expendables 1, 2 and 3

Jason Statham character as Lee Christmas in The Expendables franchise was always praiseworthy. The Expendables are compelled to seek revenge in hostile territory where the odds are stacked against them. Lee Christmas was shown as a former SAS soldier and Barney Ross' (played by Sylvester Stallone) closest friend on the Expendables team. Barney severely trusted Lee with dangerous missions. Lee was shown having a girlfriend also whom he wanted to marry. The interesting part was seeing Lee throwing knives with amazing accuracy and speed often taking down multiple opponents at the same time. In this franchise, he was shown tremendously capable in unarmed combat.

Image Credit: Facebook / Jason Statham

Death Race

The 2008 movie Death Race still reminds how Jason Statham's character Jensen Garner Ames who had only one chance to get out alive and get triumph over ultimate race of the death. He looked convincingly glum as a coerced driver. He was a falsely-accused convicted prisoner coerced to drive in the arena taking the name Frankenstein from the man who came before him. He also killed two racers at the race.

Transporter 2

Frank Martin (Jason) relocated from southern France to Miami in Florida. He became a temporary chauffeur for the wealthy Billings family. The viewers were amazed seeing him using his battle skills to save his abducted son and thwarting the kidnapper's nefarious plan.