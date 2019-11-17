International Development News
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival

  PTI
  • |
  Navi Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 17-11-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-11-2019 13:33 IST
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Image Credit: ANI

International pop sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa enthralled the audience here with their electrifying performances. Perry crooned several of her hit tracks like "One That Got Away", "Firework" , "Roar", "I kissed a girl", "One that got away", "California gurls", "Supernatural" , "Last Friday Night" among others at the OnePlus Music Festival, which was held at the DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday evening.

She also performed her latest single "Harleys in Hawaii" . Perry took to the stage around 8.40 pm and said, "Today, I will sing every song you love", to a crowd of over 20,000 people.

Wearing printed green off-shoulder jumpsuit, Perry performed in India after a gap of seven years and she said she thoroughly enjoyed it. "It has been seven years since I was last in India. I can't believe myself. Look at how many people showed up. So, it is not going to be seven more years for me to come back," the singer, who had performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League, said.

"Mumbai, thank you for coming out tonight," she added. Joking about the city's traffic and weather, the singer said, "Thanks to all who braved the heat and traffic."

Before Perry took to the stage, British pop sensation Dua Lipa, music composer Amit Trivedi and EDM artiste Ritviz, entertained the audience at the OnePlus Music Festival. Prior to the concert, Perry attended a star-studded party, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Also present were actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others. Dua also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the day of the performance and they posted the picture on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

