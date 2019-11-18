International Development News
Development News Edition

will.i.am alleges racism during flight, airline dubs claims 'misunderstanding'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:26 IST
will.i.am alleges racism during flight, airline dubs claims 'misunderstanding'
Image Credit: Flickr

The rapper will.i.am has claimed that a crew member of an international airline racially targeted him during his recent trip. In a Twitter thread on Saturday, the rapper said a flight attendant of Australian carrier Qantas misbehaved with him when he was travelling on a Brisbane to Sydney flight.

"I'm sorry to say I and my group have experienced they (sic) worse service due to an overly aggressive flight attendant... I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," he tweeted while naming the cabin crew member in question. After landing in Sydney, will.i.am said the attendant called the cops on him.

"This is how you greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant ... She sent the police after me because I couldn't hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise cancelling headphones (sic)..." he wrote in another tweet. The airline initially dismissed the incident as a "misunderstanding", according to The Australian newspaper.

"We fully support our crew and the great work they do ensuring safety of all those on board... There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise-cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," Qantas said in a statement. "We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour," the company added.

Meanwhile, Teri O'Toole, secretary at Flight Attendants Association of Australia (FAAA), criticized the rapper for publishing the name of the attendant on the microblogging site. "As employees, crew are bound to follow their employer's direction. It seems that in doing this, the crew are being vilified and ­attacked on ­social media. It seems like a pretty simple request and it's there to protect passengers.

"No one should be named and shamed for doing their job and it seems the welfare of the crew ­involved is not being considered by the celebrities involved," O'Toole told the outlet. On Monday, a spokesperson for Qantas said the airline would be willing to support the attendant in pursuing legal action against the rapper.

"Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we'd certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this," he said. will.i.am is in Australia with his band Black Eyed Peas for their 2019-20 world tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia starts process of returning captured naval ships to Ukraine - TASS

Russia on Monday began the process of handing over three captured naval ships to Ukraine in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying.A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, saw ...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about, urging an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted dial...

Ronaldo admits he is not '100 percent'

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday that he is not at 100 percent after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month. The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigni...

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km 155 million miles from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japans space agency said on Monday. Asteroids a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019