Never say never: Benjamin Caron on 'Sherlock' return

Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes last appeared on the small screen two years ago, and director Benjamin Caron finds the idea of the British star reprising the character once again "lovely". Caron directed the third and the final episode of the fourth season of "Sherlock" series, and the helmer hopes the team returns for a new chapter in future.

Cumberbatch starred in the title role of the fictional 'consulting detective', created by Arthur Conan Doyle, in the modern-day set BBC series. Martin Freeman played Dr John Watson in the show, co-created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. "It would be lovely to have Benedict back. Never say never. I think I love Benedict and I love Martin so much. They are both very good friends. I may be actually working with Benedict on a feature film. Fingers crossed on that," Caron told PTI.

The director added both Cumberbatch and Freeman are "movie stars and they have really busy careers at the moment" so it would be tough to match their schedules if the crime drama returns for a fifth installment. Meanwhile, Caron is looking forward to watching the "Dracula" series, which has Moffat and Gatiss on board as creators.

"I know they are doing a new series on 'Dracula'. I'm very excited about it," he added. Danish actor Claes Bang will play the titular vampire in the adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel.

Caron's latest work as director, the third season of royal period drama "The Crown" is currently streaming on Netflix. The new installment season, also directed by Christian Schwochow, Jessica Hobbs and Samuel Donovan, will span the years from 1964 to 1977 and touch upon the Cold War, Space Age and the royals adapting a more liberal approach, he said.

