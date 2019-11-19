Idris Elba boards cast of Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

Actor Idris Elba has joined the cast of Netflix revenge drama "The Harder They Fall" . The film, which will mark singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut, will be produced by Jay-Z, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The western is about Nat Love, who, upon discovering that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades previously is being released from prison, reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge. Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for "Hostiles" and "Captive State" , will portray Nat in the movie.

Besides Jay-Z, the project will also be produced by James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel.

