Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson to receive SBIFF's Performers of the Year Award

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, the lead stars of filmmaker Noah Baumbach's upcoming divorce drama "Marriage Story" , are set to be honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). The two actors will be presented with the award at the Arlington Theatre on January 20, 2020, the festival organizers said in a statement, according to Variety.

"Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers — making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises. They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. "Together in Baumbach's 'Marriage Story', they regaled us with their best work to date," SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

The award is bestowed upon "select individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film this past year". Past honourees are Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie.

The 35th edition of Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from January 15 to 25 in Santa Barbara, California.

