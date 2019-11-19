Russell Crowe's 'The Georgetown Project' adds Sam Worthington

Actor Sam Worthington is joining Oscar winner Russell Crowe in Miramax's upcoming supernatural horror movie "The Georgetown Project" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will also feature actor David Hyde Pierce in a pivotal role.

To be written and directed by Joshua John Miller and MA Fortin, the film is about a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The details of Worthington and Pierce's characters are not yet known.

The three actors are joined by Ryan Simpkins, Chloe Bailey, Tracey Bonner and Samantha Mathis in the cast. The movie will be produced by Kevin Williamson along with Ben Fast and Bill Block.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)