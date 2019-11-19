You have to be careful, honest about depicting history: Ajay on playing Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn, who features in the title role in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , on Tuesday said one has to be careful and honest about recreating history on the big screen. In the period drama, directed by Om Raut, Ajay plays Maratha commander Tanhaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji's army.

"You have to be careful and honest to history. After from being careful, we followed the history. If someone asks us questions we can show that it is a part of history," Ajay told reporters here. The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the film, which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay said he felt a sense of responsibility while playing the character. "When you play the part of Tanhaji, who has been a such a big warrior hero, the responsibility is more. It is important you do not portray such characters wrongly," he added.

He said he relied completely on his director's vision as there was little information available on Tanhaji. "I followed my director. There were not many details about him, so we had to imagine it and maintain the dignity."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who unveiled the trailer, said Ajay always wanted to make a magnum opus like "Tanhaji". Rohit said he is an old employee of the actor's production banner, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and his journey is incomplete without Ajay.

"We have spent 30 years together and this relationship is not because of a few Fridays but of two generations. Ajay had seen this dream 30 years ago that he wanted to create a visual spectacle that will become like a lifetime experience for the audience. Interestingly when his dream got fulfilled it turned out to be his 100th film," the filmmaker added. Ajay too said his journey is incomplete without Rohit, who had initially started working as an assistant on his films. Right from his directorial debut in 2003 with "Zameen" to the "Golmaal" and "Singham" film series, Ajay has been a part of Rohit's career.

"I don't take pride in anyone, anything except Rohit... The way he started and look where he has reached today because of his hard work and dedication," the actor said. Ajay said it was his dream to make a big Hollywood-like spectacle film.

"When we used to watch and discuss Hollywood films, we would wonder why we do not have such technology. We had dreamt to make a film that will stand on par with them and tell them, 'Look the budget of our films is half of what you make but our quality is same'. We have technicians and if in this budget we can make something like this, it is good. Earlier we did not have the technology but we have that today." When asked about probable parallels with S S Rajamouli's epic drama franchise "Baahubali" , Ajay said he wouldn't want to compare the film with any other project.

"Our film is different and it has a different story. Today we see a lot of good films being made and even we are trying to make a good film. I would not want to compare it with any other film." "Tanhaji..." maybe his Ajay's 100th film but he said it was not a different experience.

"For me, it is one more film. I have done the same kind of hard work that I did in my first or 99th film. I will continue to do so even in my 101st film." The actor stars opposite his wife, actor Kajol in the film and he said working with her felt like home.

"I don't know what the feeling is. We felt we were at home. We behave in the same manner at home and even when we are out," Ajay, who has worked with Kajol in several hit films such as "Hulchul" , "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" , "Ishq" , said. Saif portrays the character of Udaybhan Rathod and Ajay said the "Sacred Games" star was apt to play the villain in the film.

The two have worked together in "Kachche Dhaage" and "Omkara".

