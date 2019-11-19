International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:27 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian

Television series "The Crown" might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message. The third season of the hit Netflix show was released on Sunday, portraying events around Elizabeth and her family from the mid-1960s until 1977. Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros ($862,600) for the unpublished manuscript, written by Bronte when she was 14 years old. The museum's fundraising campaign was boosted by an appeal from actress Judi Dench. Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses

"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore. MTV launches 2020 '+1thevote' campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a “Rock the Vote” campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. Thirty years on, with Millennials and Gen Z poised to outnumber the Baby Boomer generation for the first time in a U.S. presidential election, MTV on Tuesday launched its most ambitious turnout campaign ever, reaching beyond celebrities to tap into burgeoning youth activism. Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. The U.S. singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia's most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate. Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain's pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday. The 77-year-old last played the festival's famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Palm oil producers to set up fund to fight critics

Palm oil producers will set up a joint fund to counter critics of the industry, a Malaysian government official said on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny of a commodity which is accused of causing widespread environmental damage.The cultivatio...

With Last Dance of the Dead, Yemeni artist paints message for France

Three dangling bodies painted against a blood-red background shocked passersby in central Paris on Tuesday after a Yemeni artist unveiled a mural to denounce French arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in his homeland. The three-m...

Mexican president says latest foreign investment data positive

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the latest data on foreign direct investment to Mexico, which would be published later on Tuesday, was positive and showed continuing growth in inflows.Theyre going to surprise people,...

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019