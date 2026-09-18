Qantas Ground Workers Strike for Better Pay and Conditions

In a move set to disrupt freight and regional flights across Australia, hundreds of Qantas ground workers will strike next week over concerns regarding pay and working conditions. This action was announced by the Transport Workers Union on Friday.

The strike is scheduled for a 24-hour period, taking place on Wednesday in Victoria and on Thursday in the rest of the country. According to TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine, this decision highlights what they describe as Qantas management's severe lack of regard for its workforce and customers.

The protest aligns with ongoing tensions following Qantas's controversial outsourcing of more than 1,800 ground workers during the COVID-19 pandemic— a decision deemed illegal by courts and resulting in a hefty A$90 million fine for the airline.