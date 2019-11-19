International Development News
Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming to start in 2020, Production to shift from Liverpool to Manchester

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to take the viewers to Tommy’s backstory. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

The official premiere date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 is not announced but the series is coming back soon. The Anthropoid actor Cillian Murphy will officially be back as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy in the sixth season following the drama's latest cliffhanger.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is set to commence production in early 2020. A few pictures has emerged online that shows Paul Anderson and Cillian Murphy filming together. The image started circulating immediately. But later we came to know via Metro that they were from previous series. "They've not started filming yet,' Metro reported. 'Sorry. It won't be until some point in the new year," they said to Metro.

Fans thought the photos were from the ground of preparing Peaky Blinders Season 6. But those were actually taken in November 2018 and February 2019 for Season 5 that later premiered in August 2019. Even fans were excited with that images as those appeared to confirm that Tommy was alive. The excitement was natural as Season 5 completed with a cliffhanger showing Tommy Shelby holding a gun over his head and the screen went off.

The latest news received from Manchester Evening News reveals that production will move to Manchester once filming is completed in Liverpool. However, fans are in distress to learn that Season 6 of the British crime drama television series is the penultimate one and the series will end with the airing of Season 7's finale.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

The imminent season is likely to see the returning of Alfie Solomons although the viewers thought he was killed the finale of Season 4. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to get the official release date soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

