Jacqueline excited to work with Rakul Preet Singh in 'Attack'

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 20-11-2019 16:48 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 16:48 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez is joining John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming "Attack". John will be next seen in the action film, which he plans to turn it into a franchise.

"It is a fantastic film and script. I am coming together with John. And we have Rakul also in this film with us. It will be so great. It is such a fantastic role and the one that Rakul is doing, it is brilliant. "When I was hearing the story, I thought Rakul's role is really nice. She will do full justice to it. I am happy she is a part of the film," Jacqueline told reporters here at an event on Tuesday.

Jacqueline and John have worked together in films such as "Dishoom", "Race 2" and "Housefull 2". "Attack" will be directed by debutante filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand.

The film, based on a true story about a hostage crisis, will feature John as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation. The project is a joint collaboration between John's production banner JA Entertainment, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions.

According to Jacqueline, the shoot for the film will begin in January. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of a store launch event of noted fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, designed by Gauri Khan.

