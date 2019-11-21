International Development News
Yorgos Lanthimos working with Fox Searchlight on Clark Rockefeller miniseries

  21-11-2019
Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is set to helm and executive produce a miniseries about the true story of Clark Rockefeller. The project, which hails from Fox Searchlight, is based on Mark Seal's book "The Man in the Rockefeller Suit: The Astonishing Rise and Spectacular Fall of a Serial Imposter."

The adaptation will chronicle the true story of Rockefeller, who posed as a member of the famed family as part of a decades-long con game that came crashing down in 2008 after he kidnapped his daughter, reported Deadline. Rockefeller, whose real name is Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, is currently serving 27 years to life in a California prison.

The miniseries marks yet another collaboration between Lanthimos and the studio after "The Favourite" , which earlier this year won its lead star, Olivia Colman the best actress trophy at the Oscars. Fox Searchlight was previously developing the project as a film, written by David Bar Katz. At one point, actor Benedict Cumberbatch attached to play the lead.

Lanthimos is best known for making critically-acclaimed dark comedies such as "The Lobster" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" .

