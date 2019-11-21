International Development News
Henry Cavill was called 'chubby' by 'Casino Royale' director

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:23 IST
Henry Cavill was called 'chubby' by 'Casino Royale' director

Henry Cavill has revealed that when he auditioned for the part of James Bond for "Casino Royale" , he was called "chubby" by the film's director. In an interview with Men's Health, the 36-year-old recalled trying out for the coveted role, after British star Pierce Brosnan's exit post 2002's "Die Another Day" .

"I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry'," the "Justice League" star said. Cavill had auditioned for the role, wearing just a towel in an attempt to recreate Bond legend Sean Connery's famous scene from "From Russia With Love" (1963).

The British actor credited Campbell for telling him the "truth". "I didn't know how to train or diet. And I'm glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better," he said.

Cavill has no qualms in disclosing he was "chubby" in his childhood and his bullies would often call him "Fat Cavill". "I was a chubby kid. I could've very well gone down the route of just accepting my lot in life and being like, 'I guess I'm not going to do anything'," he said.

"Casino Royale" was not the only rejection Cavill had faced in his career. He had also auditioned for the role of Edward Cullen from "Twilight" , a part which ultimately went to another British actor Robert Pattinson. But he never got dejected by these hiccups.

"I wasn't ecstatic about not getting these things but I was so used to disappointment from the acting business, and also from boarding school. 'No, you're not good enough' – (so) that wasn't anything new to me," Cavill added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

