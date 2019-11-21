International Development News
Development News Edition

Jury found huge deterioration in quality of realistic filmmakers: Priyadarshan

In a word of advice to the new film-makers, Shri Priyadarshan said that screenplay, cinematography and production design are the three most important aspects of good film making.

Jury found huge deterioration in quality of realistic filmmakers: Priyadarshan
All the jury members described the festival as an opportunity for new filmmakers to showcase their ideas. Image Credit: Twitter(@IFFIGoa)

At the ongoing 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the Chairperson of the Feature Films Jury of Indian Panorama Shri Priyadarshan Nair along with fellow jury members Smt Sreelekha Mukherji, Shri Harish Bhimani and Shri Vinod Ganatra and Smt Aarti Shrivastava and Shri Ronel Haobam, Jury members of Non-Feature Films Section participated in a press conference today.

Opening the press conference, Chairperson Priyadarshan Nair said that the jury found a huge deterioration in the quality of realistic filmmakers in India. "It was a difficult task but not that difficult as we thought. Viewing 314 movies in 30 days is a lot of work but we enjoyed watching such a variety of films from across the states. Tomorrow's filmmakers have done a great job. But it has been seen that when content is good, quality might be bad and vice versa. We are happy that we don't have to go through many controversies regarding the selection of movies this time", he said.

In a word of advice to the new film-makers, Shri Priyadarshan said that screenplay, cinematography and production design are the three most important aspects of good film making. "During our days it was difficult to get behind a camera. Today everyone carries one camera in their pocket. In everyone's mind, there is a film. They are all making what they have in mind. But training is missing in those people. A lot of filed work is missing. A lot of sparks can be found in youngsters. Acquiring training and fieldwork will help to make better films", he added.

All the jury members described the festival as an opportunity for new filmmakers to showcase their ideas. Shri Vinod Ganatra said, technology is helping filmmakers from all regions, even remote parts of India to reach out to a larger audience. "Everyone getting a national platform is a great thing", he said. "We saw some extraordinary films", Shri Harish Bhimani added.

Smt Aarti Shrivastava said more funds are needed to support and celebrate the short films and the documentary filmmakers.

IFFI-2019 is showcasing films from all over the globe and Indian Panorama is a flagship section of IFFI, which showcases the best 26 contemporary Indian Feature and 15 Non Feature Films over the years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses opposition of 'emotional exploitation' of people on Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday targeted the opposition for questioning the Centres claim of total normalcy in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and said it is back to its usual trick of emotional exploitation...

Officials sent for training abroad gain valuable exposure: Govt

Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, We aim ...

CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram

New Delhi, Nov 21 PTI The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanands ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, a...

Sebi tightens disclosure norms on loan defaults for listed companies

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked listed companies to disclose any loan default within 24 hours of any failure to repay principal or interest amount to banks or financial institutions beyond 30 days. The decision is aimed at addressi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019