Adam Lamberg to reprise role in 'Lizzie McGuire' revival
Actor Adam Lamberg is joining the revival of Disney's sitcom "Lizzie Mcguire" . The actor, who played best friend Gordo to Hilary Duff's title character in the original show, has signed on to be part of the Disney+ series.
In a video released on Tuesday on the Disney+ YouTube channel, Duff and Lamberg made the announcement together. "Obviously the show would not be the same without her family," Duff, 32, says in the clip.
"Wait, (the) fam is not complete without me," adds Lamberg, 35. Lamberg's last acting credit was the 2008 film "Beautiful Loser" , in which he played the lead character of Reggie.
Set to debut on Disney's streaming platform, the show will trace Lizzie's journey as an adult in New York, where she now has the dream job, dream apartment and a perfect chef boyfriend but the insecurities of her teenage years have also followed her in adulthood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
