Parineeti Chopra receives invitation to attend ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Parineeti Chopra on Friday received an official invitation from Australian Cricket Board to attend the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The actor shared the exciting news on her Twitter handle. "Australia invites you to be a spectator of the spectacular - On the field and off it. #T20WorldCup in Australia #LedByWomen #seeaustralia," she wrote alongside her snap.

Clad in black bandh-gala jacket the actor can be seen holding a board that says "Let's make her story, #LedByWomen" The final of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on March 8, which is marked as International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is busy shooting for the upcoming film based on the badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor also recently suffered an injury while shooting for the film. After over four months of extensive Badminton training, she has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous. Also, she has lent her voice along with her elder sister Priyanka Chopra for Disney's upcoming animated adventure film 'Frozen 2'

Apart from these, she wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

