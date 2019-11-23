International Development News
Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'

Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theater release of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, a source close to the company said on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about the period drama. The movie's debut on Apple's newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ will also likely be delayed, the source said.

No new dates for the release of the film were given. "The Banker" was supposed to go into a limited number of U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 6, and onto the streaming platform in January.

However Apple canceled the planned Nov. 21 world premiere saying it was investigating unspecified concerns. "Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention," Apple said in a statement on Wednesday, announcing the cancellation of the world premiere. "We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps."

Apple has given no details of its concerns. "The Banker" is based on the real-life story of two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who sought to help people overcome racial barriers in banking. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

Apple has been buying movies to feed Apple TV+, the subscription video streaming service that the iPhone maker launched this month.

