International Development News
Development News Edition

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:17 IST
Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of "Doctor Who" , the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but show's writer Chris Chibnall said the actors have "major roles" in the upcoming installment.

"One of the great joys of Doctor Who is getting to work with actors from your wish list. Stephen and Lenny are two of my absolute favourite actors — and to be able to bring them into 'Doctor Who', in one of our biggest ever stories to kick off the new season, is an absolute thrill," Chibnall said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Henry said it is "absolutely brilliant" to be welcomed into the fantastical world of "Doctor Who" .

"The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the 'Lenny Henry Show', so as a lifelong (hiding-behind-the-sofa-type) 'Doctor Who' fan, this is a very special moment for me," he said. "Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme, and I readily concede that I'm past the age where I'd be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting), then being in an episode of 'Doctor Who' will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement," added Fry.

The BBC announced on Tuesday that shooting on the 12th season is complete. Led by Jodie Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, the show will arrive in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019