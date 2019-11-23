Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. The studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

Now You See Me 3 was a pre-decided project, as revealed by Jon Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate in May 2015. After that, the announcement of Benedict Cumberbatch was made, which highly excited the viewers. Later in December 2016, it was announced that Gavin James and Neil Widener were hired to write the screenplay.

Benedict Cumberbatch is likely to be portrayed as major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. His other group of fans believe that the Sherlock actor may just appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the film. But the actor himself earlier confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it. According to EconoTimes, the group of magicians (called the Four Horseman) like Danny Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) (the master illusionist), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson) (the mentalist), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) (street magician and sleight of hand expert) and Lula May (Lizzy Caplan) (the newest addition and master of misdirection). These characters are likely to mark severe presence in the third installment of the franchise.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is expected to dictate the list of new characters including Benedict Cumberbatch. Unfortunately, actors such as Elias Koteas and Isla Fisher have revealed that they would not continue reprising roles in the movie. Isla Fisher does not want to reprise her role as Henley Reeves because she almost saved from losing her life while performing a dangerous stunt in the first movie.

On the other hand, the returning actors are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.