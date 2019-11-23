International Development News
Development News Edition

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:46 IST
Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'
Image Credit: Twitter (@SacnilkEntmt)

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesn't mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial "Panipat" and "Bajirao Mastani" as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus was a well-made film. "Panipat" chronicles the third Battle of Panipat in 1761 fought between the Marathas, under the leadership of Sadashivrao Bhau, and invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Arjun Kapoor stars as Sadashivrao and Sanjay Dutt play Ahmad Shah in the film, scheduled to be released on December 6. The period drama is also being compared to Bhansali's latest "Padmaavat" over similarities between the looks of Sanjay's Ahmad Shah and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji.

"Comparisons will always be there. When I made 'Jodhaa Akbar', my direct comparison was with 'Mughal-E-Azam'. There was no connection, but it was probably because the film was set in the Mughal period and had Akbar in it. When 'Bajirao Mastani' had come, it was compared to 'Jodhaa Akbar'... When 'Padmaavat' trailer came, it was compared to 'Baahubali'. "As an audience, we tend to compare it with the previous hit film. It is good. In our film, Sadashivrao Bhau is the next generation of Bajirao. It is the story 20 years later. So maybe the house, 'Shanichar Vada', the clothes may remain and look the same. If the comparison is there, it is good as 'Bajirao Mastani' was a good film," Gowariker told reporters.

The filmmaker was speaking at the song launch of "Panipat" . He said it took him about one-and-a-half years to write the script. Pune-based historian Pandurang Balkawade was also a part of the film's writer's room.

Gowarikar said he was toying with the idea of making a film on the important historical event for a while. "Though we had lost the Battle of Panipat, we don't know why we lost, what happened. This is the only battle in the world in which an army walked a thousand kilometers to stop an attack. I was amazed by how Marathas came from Pune and reached Panipat. It is a story of their courage, so I had to share it with everyone."

The director, whose period dramas have often run into controversies, including his last "Mohenjo Daro", said it is natural that questions are raised whenever history is depicted on celluloid. "When you depict history cinematically questions always arise about how much has been included in the film and how much has been excluded. When you have a history book, you have so much information to put in. That is why it is called an account.

"But when you bring history to screen, you have to deduct and keep a path ready about where you story will start and end." Some people were uncertain about whether their family members have been shown in the film, the director said, adding the doubts were cleared.

"We have Malhar Rao Holkar, Shamsher Bahadur, Dattaji Shinde, Nana Fadnavis, and others as a part of the film," he said. "When they had come from Pune, there were 40,000 soldiers. By the time they reached Panipat, there were 50,000 soldiers. There were Hindus and Muslims. It was a cooperative kind of army, I felt it was important to bring that to the screen," he added.

On a lighter note, Gowarikar, best known for lavishly mounted period films, said he often makes a promise to himself about directing a smaller film but always goes back to history. "When I am done shooting for a film I always make a promise to myself that next one will be a smaller movie. It will have two characters, one house in Switzerland and it will be the story of one night. That way, there will be not many costumes. But this promise is broken every time. If I get attracted to a theme, which is universal and has a good story behind it, I just go ahead," he said.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019