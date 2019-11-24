International Development News
Radhika Apte feels 'honoured' receiving nomination medal for 2019 International Emmy Awards

Nominated for the 2019 International Emmy Awards, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte seems to be on cloud nine as she flaunted her "nomination medal" on Sunday, a day before the much-awaited ceremony scheduled to be held.

Radhika Apte (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

This year's awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects -- 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'The Remix' are a part of the nomination line-up. Radhika, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, exuded joy over receiving the medal and even posted a picture of the same on Instagram along with the certificate.

She wrote, "Thank you @iemmys ! Every nominee was given a medal today.. So honoured! Looking forward to the main ceremony on Monday!" Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

On her work front, the 'Shor in the City' actor was last seen in the 2018 release 'Andhadhun' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of her other work credits also include 'Badlapur', 'Lust Stories', 'Parched' and the Netflix series 'Sacred Games'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

